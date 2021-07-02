SWAR police warn against impaired driving this holiday weekend

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement agencies are expanding their efforts to combat impaired driving this holiday weekend.

Texarkana, Ark. police are taking part in the state’s ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 515 people were killed over the July fourth holiday period in 2019. Almost 40 percent of those fatalities occurred in alcohol-impaired driving crashes.



Nighttime hours are especially dangerous, according to police. Statistics show that over the July fourth holiday period in 2019, of the 198 people who died in alcohol-impaired motor vehicle traffic crashes, almost 80 percent of them occurred after 6 p.m.

“July fourth seems to be one of the deadliest holidays when it comes to impaired driving … if you know you’re going to be somewhere drinking, and you are driving, please find a designated driver. And if you don’t have a designated driver, please contact a taxi or an Uber,” said TAPD Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen.

Pilgreen said if you’re caught driving under the influence, you can face up to a year in jail and up to a $3,000 fine.