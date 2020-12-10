SWAR senator addresses Texarkana chamber of commerce

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas State Senator Jimmy Hickey of Texarkana addressed members of the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce on Thursday ahead of next month’s legislative session.

Hickey, a Republican, has been elected to serve as the senate’s next leader starting in 2021. On Thursday, Hickey talked about some of the issues lawmakers will consider in the upcoming session.

“There’s a variety of bills which we already know will be filed. The governor has indicated that he wishes to lower the state income tax further. He also plans on reducing the sales tax on used vehicles … legislation that will be presented is going to be an attempt to lower the taxes on used vehicles which are priced between four and ten thousand dollars from 6.5 percent down to 3.5 percent. The governor is also indicating he’d like to give a partial state income tax break to new residents if they move to the State of Arkansas,” Hickey said.

The next legislative session is scheduled to start January 11.