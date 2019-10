MAGNOLIA, Arkansas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is offering an active shooter/church security training later this month.

It will be held on Monday, October 21 at 7:00 PM at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in the courtroom at the Sheriff’s Office on Columbia Road 300.

If you have any questions, please contact Heather Duke at (870) 235-3747.

