SWAR students to get free meals

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – All students in the Texarkana, Arkansas school district will soon be provided with free breakfast and lunch.

School board members recently voted to enter the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program.

It allows the nation’s highest poverty districts and schools to serve meals to all students at no charge.

“Becoming a part of the CEP program relieves a burden of parents

having to fill out applications to qualify for free and reduced lunches

and it ensures that all of our students have a healthy, nutritious meal,” said TASD spokesperson Genia Bullock.

The free meals will be offered starting this fall.

