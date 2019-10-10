SWAR tourism officials promote ‘Love Local’ campaign

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tourism leaders in Sevier County, Ark. are kicking off a ‘Love Local’ campaign.

Organizers urge residents to share online reviews of their favorite restaurants, shops and other destinations. Reviewplatforms include sites like Trip Advisor, Facebook and Yelp.

Tourism committee officials said reviews are important because they draw visitors in and help them explore the area. Keisha McKinney has been working on the campaign. “When you go to a new community, you don’t know where the best places to eat are, or where you might should stay or, is there play opportunities like the lake, or our trails that are coming with bikes and things like that for folks to do. So, our local residents sharing what they love about the place they live helps visitors know what they can come and explore,” she said.

Statistics show tourists spent more than $10 million in Sevier County in 2018.

