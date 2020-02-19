SWAR VFD receives new pumper tanker

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Mandeville Volunteer Fire Department now has another weapon to fight fires.

A new pumper tanker was purchased from another volunteer fire department in Maryland for $18,000.



State Fire Chief Travis Loehr said the department now has two pumpers in service, but the newest addition can hold 1500 gallons. He said that as more businesses locate to the area, more fire protection is needed. “Having two pumpers responding with enough gear on both of them to fight large commercial fires is why we bought the second truck.”



Loehr said they plan to upgrade the department’s older pumper truck.