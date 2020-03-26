SWAR volunteer firefighters & food bank team up to help elderly

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Harvest Regional Food Bank donated a hundred boxes filled with food to the Rural Volunteer Firefighters Association on Thursday.

The volunteer firefighters said they’ll distribute the boxes to the elderly throughout the rural areas where they serve. The association is made up of nine volunteer fire departments in Miller County.



“Most of the areas that we cover are down close to the Louisiana line, and a lot of them throughout the whole county are a lot of retired, elderly people who live on nothing but social security, they’re hurting right now,” said Miller Co. Rural Volunteer Firefighters Association Chairman George Goynes.



Thursday night at their meeting, Goynes said they’ll decide how exactly to distribute the food boxes.