SWAR voters pass hospital tax

(SEVIER COUNTY, Ark.) Voters in Sevier County, Ark. have passed two proposals to fund a new hospital.



The area’s former hospital, De Queen Medical Center, closed earlier this year. The new facility will be run by the county and a bond comprised of Sevier County residents.



Judge Greg Ray said plans include a 12-bed facility with room to grow and could eventually be profitable for the area. “It’s going to possibly generate more than $5.5 million in taxpayer dollars a year .. our proforma shows it probably in 2027 to be a moneymaker.”



Ray said construction on the new hospital could begin as early as next Spring.



