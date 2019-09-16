SWAR woman accused of killing stepdaughter appears in court

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The mental competency of a woman accused of killing her stepdaughter is being reviewed in pre-trial hearings.

McKenna Belcher appeared in court Monday. Belcher is charged with capital murder and domestic battery in the death of McKinley Cawley, 3.

Belcher has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Because of the severity of the charges, a judge ordered the defense to provide a statement by October 1 about whether Belcher is able to assist in her own defense.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in this case.

No court-ordered mental evaluations of Belcher have been requested at this time.

Belcher’s next court appearance is October 1.

The child died April 2 after staff at St. Michael’s Hospital discovered injuries that were so severe, she had to be airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Police say their investigation led them to believe the child suffered an overwhelming amount of abuse, along with her 2-year-old brother. An autopsy report shows she died of severe internal organ damage.

McKinley’s father, Everette Cawley, is charged with permitting abuse of a minor.

