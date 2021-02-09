TAMUT charge no admission price for spring sport games

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana A&M University Athletic Department will allow spectators to attend spring sports at university venues free of charge.

According to Athletic Director, Michael Galvan because spring sports are played outdoors with a greater ability to follow social distancing protocols the department will allow spectators at competitions.

Galvan says spectators must wear a mask and will be required to sign in and provide contact information each time they attend a university athletic competition. They must also agree to contact the TAMUT athletic department within 48 hours if they begin to show symptoms of COVID-19 or receive a positive COVID-19 test result.

“Well look at the people out on the field that you are supporting, whether it’s your son or someone else’s son or daughter, and realize, look at it through their eyes if it’s worth it for them then it’s got to be worth it to you to wear your facial coverings and social distance and obviously wash your hands,” said Galvan.

Family groups will be allowed to sit together but must remain distanced from other family groups or individual spectators at all times.

To see access full schedule of TAMUT sports, click here.