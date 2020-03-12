TAMUT moving all classes online March 23

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas A&M University – Texarkana announced late Thursday afternoon that all classes will be delivered online beginning Monday, March 23.

All athletic events have been suspended as well, along with all university and non-university events on the TAMUT campus. The university’s spring break was already scheduled for the week of March 16-20.

School officials said the TAMUT campus will be closed and most university employees will work remotely. The university police department will continue its normal operational schedule, and a small staff of essential personnel will remain to look after facility maintenance, as well as food service and student services for a few residence hall occupants who are unable to travel home.

TAMUT President Dr. Emily Cutrer said, “This was not an easy decision to make, nor was it made lightly. The health and safety of our students and our university family is always our primary concern. While we know this isn’t an easy thing to do, we believe it is the right thing to do at this time.”

For more information and continued updates please visit the university’s COVID-19 resource page at https://tamut.edu/About/Administration/COVID_19/index.html.

The online class delivery will be evaluated on a weekly basis to determine its necessity.