TAMUT offers workforce training grant

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas A&M University-Texarkana is offering a 50 percent grant for workforce training for anyone affected by COVID-19.

The training is being offered by the school’s Extended Education and Community Development department. University officials said people can start the online courses anytime and they can be completed in 6 months or less.

COVID-19 related hardships include loss of job by the applicant or a household member, a reduction in work hours, illness in the family, childcare issues, housing issues, a wish to re-enter the workforce, or the need for skilled training.

“At the end of the training course, they’re eligible to sit for a national certification exam, which … makes them marketable within just about anywhere in the United States,” said Emily Newsome, Program Coordinator.

If you’re interested in applying for the grant, you should do so by January 30. For more information, visit https://www.tamut.edu/eecd/CCI_Pandemic_Grant.html.