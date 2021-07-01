TAMUT receives big donation on anniversary

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas A&M University-Texarkana is celebrating 50 years as an institution of higher education.

Thursday morning, the school received a $50,000 donation to jump start the university’s anniversary campaign of raising $500,000 for scholarship funds. “It’s wonderful to have so many here from the community today, because we are so grateful and so embedded in this community. We wouldn’t be here without the community,” said TAMUT President Dr. Emily Cutrer.



Officials said the donation, from the Texas Pioneer Foundation, will go directly toward scholarships to benefit students at the university. “Many of our students in this area find it difficult to find the money to go to college. We want to help make it more affordable by providing scholarships where needed,” said Texas Pioneer Foundation Executive Director Fred Markham.

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has been a member of the Texas A&M University System for 25 years.