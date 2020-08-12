TAMUT receives federal grant for first-generation and low-income students

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S Senator John Cornyn awarded a federal grant to Texas A&M University Texarkana for first-generation students, meaning students who are the first in their family to go to college, students who come from a family with low-income, and students with a disability.

The TRIO Grant is a total of $1.3 million over the next five years. That’s more than $261,000 per year. The grant will allow the school to provide tutoring, academic coaching, economic literacy, and help to apply for graduate school.

Assistant Vice President of Student Success, Liz Patterson, said the goal is to increase college retention and graduation rates.

“This is huge for Texas A&M University Texarkana because it provides additional support services for our students. It’s also helping students who are underrepresented in higher education have more services and increasing the educational attainment levels in the region,” said Patterson.

This grant will benefit 140 students over the next five years.

For more information email trioss@tamut.edu or visit their website.

