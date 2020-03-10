Breaking News
Edwards urges calm as coronavirus case reported in Louisiana
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

TAMUT student ‘may have been exposed’ to COVID-19

Texarkana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas A&M at Texarkana officials sent an email out to faculty and staff of the school late Monday, urging students to take precautions and wash their hands thoroughly and regularly. Officials state in the letter that a TAMUT student ‘may have been exposed to COVID-19 and is being evaluated.

Eagle Family,

Out of an abundance of caution, an A&M-Texarkana student who may have been exposed to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Is being voluntarily evaluated.  We are taking appropriate precautionary health measures to isolate the student until results are received.  We will keep you updated as additional information is available.

Please follow the standard precautions for communicable diseases – wash your hands thoroughly and regularly.  If you are ill, do not attend classes or campus activities.  Seek medical attention if you have symptoms such as fever and sore throat.  Resources regarding Coronavirus are available on our university’s website www.tamut.edu.

Thank you,

Emily Cutrer

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss