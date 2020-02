TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials at Texas A&M University – Texarkana will be conducting a test of the university’s emergency notification system on Feb. 27.

According to a press release, the test is scheduled to take place late in the afternoon to minimize disruption.

The testing will involve the university’s outdoor speaker array, which is designed to be audible anywhere on campus and will likely be heard in surrounding neighborhoods.