TAMUT transitions to online classes due to COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Just two weeks after Texas A&M Texarkana learned about their first COVID-19 case that turned out to be negative; the university has decided to finish out the rest of the semester with online classes.

With the transition to online classes, students were given the option to stay in the residence halls. If they chose to stay in their dorm, access to computer labs and meals for take-out in the cafeteria are available.

The faculty is doing frequent health checks with each resident to make sure no one is sick. The dean of students says the university’s main purpose for the change is ensuring everyone is safe and staying ahead of the curve.

“You can’t really keep a social distance when you’re sitting in a class of thirty or forty people. We’re trying to look out for the safety of the students, the faculty, the staff. And most of all, still give good quality education,” said Carl Greig, TAMUT Dean of Students.

The university normally has about 300 students staying in the dorms. Now, only about 80 are still on campus. When we asked about refunds for the students who left the university said that the process is still being worked out with school officials.

Since the university is taking coronavirus precautions, the graduation ceremony is postponed. The dean of students said they’re hoping to reschedule at a later date during the summer.

