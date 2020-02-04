TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Arkansas police are investigating a shooting at the Village Park South Apartments that left a man dead Monday evening.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, officers were called to the 2200 block of East Street about reports of shots being fired. When they arrived at the scene, they found 24-year-old Phillip Lee with a gunshot wound.

Lee was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

