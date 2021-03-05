TAPD: 14-year-old accused of shooting mother, her boyfriend is in custody

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — A 14-year-old accused of shooting his mother and her boyfriend last month in Texarkana is now in police custody.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, the teenager was arrested Thursday afternoon when his mother turned him in to detectives at the Bi-State Justice Center.

The 14-year-old allegedly shot his mother and her boyfriend back on Feb. 27 in the 2400 block of Laurel St.

TAPD said the teen has been charged with three counts of Domestic Battery in the first degree. He is currently being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

There is no information at this time on when the teen will have his first court appearance.