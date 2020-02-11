TAPD: 2 charged in Village Park South Apartments homicide

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Texarkana men have been charged in connection to a shooting that left a man dead at an apartment complex early last week.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 22-year-old Jacquain Tyson turned himself in to police at the Bi State Justice Center Saturday, Feb. 8. Keanu White, 23, was found by officers in Little Rock, and he was taken into custody Monday. Tyson and White were formally charged with capital murder in the death of 24-year-old Phillip Lee.

The shooting happened on Monday, Feb. 3 at the Village Park South Apartments. Officers say they were called to the 2200 block of East Street about reports of shots being fired. When they arrived at the scene, they found Lee with a gunshot wound. Lee later died from his injuries after he was taken to the Wadley Regional Medical Center.

The investigation is still ongoing and TAPD says more arrests may result from it.

Anyone with information on this homicide is urged to call investigators at (903) 798-3154 or (903) 794-STOP.

