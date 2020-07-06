TAPD approved for new police mobile and video equipment

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city council unanimously approved funding to buy ten new police body and dash cameras on Monday afternoon.

Texarkana Arkansas Police Department currently has 33 percent of its cars under the new WatchGuard System.

The funding from the city budget matched the amount of over 41,000 dollars from the police department’s budget.

TAPD officials say the new system will provide more transparency and a clear view when interacting with the public

“Currently right now we are kind of short of body cameras and this will allow each officer to have their own body camera. It really helps with officer interactions with civilians and helps with any complaints we might have,” said Lt. Zach White.

According to the TAPD, video is typically kept on file for 30 days depending on the type of crime.