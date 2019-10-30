TAPD arrest two in connection with discovery of corpse

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Ark. police have charged two people in connection with the discovery of a decomposed body earlier this month.

Debbie Himes and Tony Hooker both face charges of adult abuse and abuse of a corpse after the discovery of remains that are believed to be those of Christy Himes, 40.

Police said Debbie was Christy Himes’ sister and Hooker was listed as her caregiver. 

The body, believed to be that of Christy Himes, was found at a home on Martha St. during a welfare check. Police said the body was wrapped in a garbage bag with duct tape. They are still waiting on DNA results to positively identify the body.

