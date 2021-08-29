TAPD asks community and churches to come together in support of Hurricane Ida evacuees

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is asking the community and local churches to help with Hurricane Ida evacuees who have come to Texarkana looking for lodging.

The TPD Patrol Division has spoken with some of the evacuees who fled south Louisiana prior to the storm making landfall and have had difficulty finding lodging for the next few days.

Some evacuees have said Texarkana was the first place they have found available hotel rooms.

The police department asks that the community and churches be mindful of the possible needs of these evacuees.

In addition, police are asking local churches if they haven’t already been working to help provide or find housing for evacuees, that they work with the community to do so if the situation warrants it.

The police department will keep the community updated with any pertinent information on the situation, and are grateful to live in a community where citizens and churches always step up when the need arises.

Police ask citizens to not hesitate to get in touch with them by calling (903)-798-3130 if they can help or respond to any issues that might occur.