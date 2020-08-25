TAPD Chief to step down after 30 years; Bennett to be named as Interim Chief

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police Chief Robert Harrison, who has headed the Texarkana, Ark. Police Department for the past 30 years, is leaving his post, and an Interim Chief has already been decided.

In a statement on Tuesday, City Manager Kenny Haskin said, “When Chief Harrison’s retirement becomes effective, I will be appointing Sgt. Kristi Bennett as Interim Chief. Sgt. Bennett holds a Master’s degree from SAU and has served with TAPD since 2005.”



The statement goes on to say, “The City greatly appreciates Chief Harrison’s 47 years of service with the department, with 30 years of those as our Police Chief. He is well known and respected in the law enforcement community throughout the State of Arkansas. Chief Harrison was appointed Police Chief at a time when the department was in turmoil and rapidly declining. The programs he instituted within the department and in the community have made Texarkana a better, safer place to live.”



The city went on to praise Bennett for her work in the community. “She is well known and well respected in the community and has received local, state and national recognition for her work within the police department.”