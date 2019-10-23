TAPD expands drug take-back to vape pens and e-cigs

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS)– The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is adding vape pens and e-cigarette devices to its list of accepted items for drug-take back day on Oct.26.

TAPD will be at the Texarkana Emergency Center, 4646 Cowhorn Creek, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. giving citizens the opportunity of disposing their vape pens and e-cigarette devices along with unused or expired drugs.

“Vaping has become a growing health concern across the country. We are taking a positive step allowing our community an option for the safe disposal of vape cartridges and e-cigarettes. Hopefully, this will help prevent any potential injuries or deaths in our community,” said Lt. Scott Megason.

The DEA will only accept vape pens or other e-cigarette devices from individual consumers after the batteries have been removed from the devices. The DEA says they are not responsible for removing the batteries from the devices.

If the battery cannot be removed, consumers can check with large electronic chain stores who may accept vape pens or e-cigarette devices for proper disposal. You may also contact your local Hazardous Material Management Facility to determine if they accept these devices.

According to TAPD studies show that the usual methods for disposing of unused medicines – flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash – both pose potential safety and health hazards.

To see a list of accepted and non-accepted items, click here.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.