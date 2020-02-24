TAPD: Fight between brothers ends in shooting

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Arkansas say a fight between two brothers Monday afternoon ended with one of them in jail and the other in the hospital.

Police say it happened at 6510 Country Hills Dr. and that 22-year-old DeVonte O’Guinn was shot in the leg. He is expected to survive.

His brother, 21-year-old Javon O’Guinn, was booked into the Miller County jail, charged with second-degree domestic battery.

