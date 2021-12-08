TAPD holds annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department continued its annual tradition Tuesday of bringing joy to children for Christmas with its annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ with a little extra cash, thanks to the generosity of donors this year.

About 140 Texarkana area children picked out early Christmas presents on Tuesday at the Walmart on Arkansas Boulevard. Kids were given $150 to shop for Christmas presents. In previous years, kids were given $100 to shop, but Kelly Pilgreen with TAPD said with the extra donations, they were able to do more.

“We raised money from No Shave November, where the officers grew beards. And they raised so much money that Chief Kristie Bennett has allowed them to carry on their beards to the end of the year,” Pilgreen said.

With the altering of last year’s event due to COVID-19, officers along with first responders and volunteers were excited to be back in the stores shopping with the kids and their parents.

“These kids may not have a Christmas this year so that’s why we wanted to pitch in, plus it also sheds a more positive light on officers with kids in the community.”

Many local contributors helped make the event possible.