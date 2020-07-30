TAPD honor officers for contribution to the force

TEXARKANA, Ark.(KTAL/KMSS)- Texarkana Arkansas Police Department honored 17 members of their force with awards on Thursday afternoon.

TAPD gave recognition for officers of the quarter, life-saving awards, officer appreciation, promotions, and retirement.

The force also presented the husband of the Late Detective Holly Smith, who lost her battle to cancer in March 2020 with a weapon/plaque presentation.

“I felt honored to receive her weapon its something that she has carried with her for almost 15 years,” said Corporal William Smith.

Officers Of The Quarter:
1st Quarter 2020- Sgt. Paul Nall and Det. Jason Haak
2nd Quarter 2020- Cpl. Randy McAdams

Life Saving Awards:
Randy McAdams
Daniel Thomas
Payton Harris
Stephanie Nessling

Officer Appreciation:
Marcos Luna
Robert Derrick
Michael Bryan
Devin Warner
Wayne Easley
Eric Winters
Josh Jones
Nathan Pearson

Promotions:
Lt. Ed Chattaway, Sgt. John VanMeter

Retirement:
Doug Avery

