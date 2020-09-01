TAPD hunts for wanted felon, accused of kidnapping & raping 15-year-old girl, burglary

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Texarkana Arkansas police are actively searching for a man who allegedly broke into a home, kidnapped and raped a 15-year-old girl, and fled the scene in a stolen truck Tuesday morning.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, David Love is wanted for kidnapping, rape, residential burglary, and property theft.

On Tuesday around 11:30 a.m., officers say they received a call about a kidnapping and rape in the 2800 block of Pecan Street. When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a 15-year-old girl was attacked by Love inside of her home.

TAPD says Love fled the scene in a stolen Silver 2004 Ford Explorer with an Arkansas license plate (760 BYI).

Love is described by police as standing 6’0 tall and weighs about190 pounds, with black on black full sleeve tattoos on both arms.

He is considered dangerous by police and officers are asking citizens to not approach Love. Instead, call 911 immediately if anyone sees or knows his location.

As with any crime in the Texarkana, if you have information on this incident please call investigators at (903) 798-3154 or (903) 794-STOP.

