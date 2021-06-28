TAPD identifies man fatally shot by officer

Police have identified the man fatally shot by a Texarkana, Arkansas police officer at a home on Hickory Street Saturday.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Police have identified the man fatally shot by a Texarkana, Arkansas police officer Saturday.

Police say 37-year-old Don Crowson threatened to kill the officer, prompting the officer to draw his service weapon and open fire.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, according to TAPD. A call came in reporting a possible disturbance in the 1100 block of Hickory Street. The caller told the dispatcher that an individual had been pacing in the street yelling that he was going to kill someone and was jumping up and down on a fence.

The caller indicated the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Officers arrived on the scene and contacted the individual inside an apartment in a multi family residence in the 1000 block of Hickory Street.

When officers made contact, a male charged the officers with an object yelling that he was going to kill them. That was when one of the officers fired, striking the suspect.

TAPD says officers rendered aid until Life-net arrived on the scene. Crowson was pronounced dead at the scene. The officers involved were not injured.

The officer has not been identified, but TAPD says they have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Arkansas State Police investigation and review by the 8th South Prosecuting Attorney.

TAPD says the officers’ encounter with Crowson was recorded by body-worn cameras in use at the time of the incident and are subject to review by all investigating entities, and the police department says it will release a copy of the video when approved by counsel.