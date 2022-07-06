TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Arkansas say they are investigating after multiple officers were injured in two separate incidents on July 4 in which people allegedly launched fireworks at them.

According to TAPD, the first incident happened around 7:50 p.m. when officers were called to the 1800 block of Washington St. to provide medical assistance to a person injured by fireworks. Knowing there was potential that law enforcement could meet resistance from unruly young adults in the area with fireworks, officers gathered nearby before responding to the location in force.

While the injured person was receiving medical attention, TAPD says the “officers experienced a growing level of what appeared to be juveniles and young adults engaged in the dispersion of highly explosive fireworks.”

About 40 minutes after being dispatched to the area, TAPD supervisors ordered officers to get back to their vehicles and leave the area. As the officers were doing so, an artillery-style high-powered explosive was launched and landed near the right leg of one of the officers.

The explosion injured the officer’s right calf and Achilles area, requiring medical attention. That officer was taken to Wadley hospital and released Wednesday. Other officers in the area suffered minor abrasions and bruises, and police say they may have also suffered hearing damage.

In the second incident, firefighters responded to a grass fire near the railroad tracks on Euclid Street around 11:40 p.m. Two officers paired up in a police unit and also responded to the scene for the security of the firefighters.

Shortly after arriving, one officer was standing outside the passenger door of the unit when someone launched another artillery-style high-powered explosive toward the officer, striking him in the right shoulder before it landed inside the car, where it exploded. The second officer was seated in the driver’s seat and sustained what police say they hope is only short-term hearing damage.

Police say fireworks like roman candles and bottle rockets being aimed at them is nothing new, but they say this method of launching powerful artillery shell explosives toward police officers is new and “will be addressed accordingly.”

“The actions of these individuals are classified as felony criminal offenses and are currently under investigation by the TAPD Criminal Investigation Division,” TAPD said in a statement.

Anyone who has information concerning these events is encouraged to contact police at 903-798-3154, or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867 to remain anonymous.