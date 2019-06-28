TAPD officers prepare for fireworks crowd

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tens of thousands of people are expected to gather for ‘Sparks in the Park’ Saturday night in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Police said people that plan to attend should come early, around 4 p.m., because of traffic.

Officials ask for patience before and after the fireworks and said motorists should be prepared to be stuck in traffic for an hour or more.

If you’re not planning to watch the fireworks, police said it’s best to stay away from Four States Fair Parkway.

TAPD Corp. Less Munn also had some advice for parents. “If you have a kid that is under the age of 16, they’re not gonna let them be allowed to come in by themselves … not gonna be able to leave them and come back and get them later. If you’re gonna drop your kid off out here, you have to stay with your kid … that is to help us with the supervision issues of all the kids running loose.”

Fireworks are set to go off around 9:30 Saturday, June 29, at the Four States Fairgrounds.

