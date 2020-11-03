TAPD: Operations land 29 behind bars in Texarkana, 16 arrest warrants served in Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Operations conducted by a number of agencies from Texas and Arkansas last weekend ended with 29 people behind bars and 16 arrest warrants served on illicit drugs, weapons, and vice crimes.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, officers with the Texarkana, Arkansas and Texas Police Departments, the Arkansas State Police, the Miller County Sheriff’s Department, and the Department of Homeland Security conducted operations in the area of N. State Line Ave on Friday, October 30.

TAPD says as a result of the operations, 16 felony arrests, and 13 misdemeanor arrests were made in Arkansas and Texas. Four felony arrest warrants were served, and 12 misdemeanor arrest warrants were served in Arkansas. 87.4 grams of felony drugs (including Heroin and Methamphetamine) were seized while 121.8 grams of misdemeanor drugs were seized.

“These operations are the result of continuing criminal activity reported by neighboring citizens and visitors to Texarkana,” Texarkana Arkansas police said in a released statement Tuesday afternoon.

“Area law enforcement officers will continue to focus on these types of crimes in this area until the issues are eradicated.”