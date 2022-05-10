TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Runners with the Texarkana, Arkansas police department hit the streets Monday morning for this year’s Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The annual event takes place across the state to honor Arkansas athletes competing in the Special Olympics.

The department ran over 18 miles before handing over the torch to the Hempstead County runners. Law enforcement officers will run the torch across the state until it reaches the arena at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas for opening ceremonies on Thursday, May 11.

Kelly Pilgreen with TAPD says this is a cause he’s honored to support.

“It’s very important because it’s community-based and it also helps the athletes who get to participate for free,” said Pilgreen.

Law enforcement agencies across Arkansas have raised more than $500,000 over the past year for the Special Olympics Arkansas program.