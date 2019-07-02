TAPD pay parity dispute goes to court

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Miller County judge heard arguments on Monday from both sides regarding a dispute over police officers’ salaries in Texarkana, Arkansas.



In 1996, voters approved a quarter-cent sales tax to ensure city police officer salaries are equal to those on the Texas-side, which is known as pay parity.



In late 2017, some citizens filed a lawsuit claiming the city mismanaged the dedicated sales tax revenue. The city’s attorney argued before Judge Kirk Johnson that there has been no misappropriation of funds, and the tax just doesn’t generate enough money.



At Monday’s hearing, Johnson heard arguments regarding a defense motion for summary judgement to have the police parity tax deemed unconstitutional. “The case is black and white, parity is not constitutional,” said defense attorney Ralph Ohm of Hot Springs. “The city would love to resolve this issue so that the sales tax could be maintained and kept. However, the city cannot continue to be … drug by the city of Texarkana, Texas, on the issue of salaries.”



“Had they been good stewards throughout the years of collecting this money, we believe that there would’ve been enough money for there to be parity pay kept up with the city of Texarkana, Texas,” said plaintiff’s attorney Brent Langdon of Texarkana, Texas.



Monday, Johnson urged both parties to try to work out a solution. “Someone needs to sit down and take the wheel of this out-of-control train before I render my decision,” he said.



At the start of the hearing, a motion by the defense for Johnson to recuse himself from the case was denied. Johnson admitted he is close friends with at least one of the plaintiffs in the case. However, Johnson said there is no financial gain to be had and his friend is not a witness in the case.



