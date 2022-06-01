TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Police Department wants the community to be aware of a pay-by-phone scam involving a fake caller ID display that shows local law enforcement agencies as the caller.

Police say that the fraudulent caller ID will show the Bi-State Center or a local police department as the incoming caller.

Those who were targeted for this scam told police that the caller is bilingual and may speak English or Spanish. The callers will say you or someone in your home has an outstanding citation or warrant and require that a fine be paid on the spot.

The stated reason may change from call to call but the goal of the scam is to get you to pay money over the phone to have the fake citations and warrants cleared.

TAPD wanted residents to know that while they do make phone calls as part of their daily business, they do not call anyone requiring phone payment for fines.

If someone calls you saying they are the police or calling you from the Bi-State Center get their name and the reason for their call. Then contact the specific agency yourself to verify the nature of the call.

Below you will find a local listing for all Bi-State Agencies.

TAPD 903-798-3130

TTPD 903-798-3116

Bowie County Sheriff’s Office 903-798-3149

Dispatch Non-Emergency 903-798-3876