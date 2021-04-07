TAPD pins new Chief of Police Kristi Bennett

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Kristi Bennett was pinned as the new chief for the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department Wednesday, becoming the department’s first female chief.

The Office of Emergency Management Director Joe Bennett did the honors of pinning his wife at the ceremony. Chief Kristi Bennett is replacing Chief Robert Harrison, who served 31 years in the department.

Chief Bennett severed as the interim chief since September 2020 and previously worked as the public information officer for the department.

Bennett says she is dedicated to building relationships within the community and excited about this new beginning.

“I’m just completely overwhelmed with the outpour of community love and support,” said Chief Kristi Bennett.

“And I’m so thankful and blessed to be part of the TAPD family.”

The ceremony was held downtown Texarkana at the Crossties Event Center.