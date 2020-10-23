TAPD prepares for drug take-back day

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Drug take-back day is set to start at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning at Texarkana Emergency Center, 4646 Cowhorn Creek Rd.

Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says usage and overdoses are amongst the biggest issues faced in the city. This is a way for citizens to properly dispose of old or unwanted prescription drugs.

The take-back usually takes place twice a year, but the March event was canceled because

of the pandemic. So far officials say they have already collected 750 pounds.

Pet medication will be accepted. Officials will not accept any needles, diabetic supplies, or biohazard material, all liquids must be in a container.

“Someone else can get their hands on it and use it. So this is a way it is disposed of properly so it doesn’t affect the environment or anyone else,” said Sgt. Kyle Caldwell

Medication can be dropped off at Bi-State Criminal Justice Center, Miller County Sheriff’s Office, and Texarkana Emergency Center any time during business hours.