TAPD promotes first female to Chief of Police

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — The Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department has appointed the first female as its Chief of Police.

On Monday Interim Kristi Bennett was promoted as the new TAPD Police Chief.

Chief Bennett will be the department’s first female chief replacing her predecessor, Chief Robert Harrison, of 31 years.

Bennett holds a master’s degree from Southern Arkansas University and has served as the Interim since Sept. 1, 2020. She began working at the police department in 2005, where she dedicated herself to building and maintaining relationships within our community. Bennett started her career as a patrol officer, quickly moving through the ranks and becoming the department’s public information officer.

During Bennett’s position as the PIO, she developed and spearheaded the PRIDE Academy when the city needed an outreach program for the community’s youth. This program has changed many lives, not only for the youth but our officers and the community we serve.

Bennett has also built a strong working relationship within the community and is respected statewide, receiving local, state, and national recognition for her law enforcement work, including the TOP COP Award from the National Association of Police Organizations in Washington D.C.

TAPD stated, “We are excited as well as fortunate to have her as our chief. She cares for this police department and the people who build it. We welcome Kristi Bennett as our Police Chief, and we will support her.”