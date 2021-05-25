TAPD releases name of Chicago man found dead inside of apartment in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has released the name of a man whose body was found inside of an apartment Tuesday morning.

Earnest Jackson, 40, of Chicago, Illinois, was found dead by police inside of an apartment at the Fox Creek Apartments in the 4300 block of County Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

TAPD says the apartment manager asked officers to do a welfare check after a not hearing or seeing Jackson in about a week.

The family of Mr. Jackson has been notified. Authorities are treating Jackson’s death as a homicide, and have launched an investigation.

If anyone has any information related to Jackson’s death, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (903-793-7867).