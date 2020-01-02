TAPD search for suspects in overnight ATM theft

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department are searching for the thieves responsible for stealing an ATM machine on Jan.2.

It happened around 6 a.m. at the TEXAR Federal Credit Union on Jefferson Avenue in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Police say the suspects allegedly stole a forklift from a nearby construction site where a school is being built, drove it about a half-mile down the road to TEXAR, and put the ATM machine into a stolen Uhaul.

“It appears that they .. once they were able to load the ATM into the Uhaul, they drove it over to the wooded area close to Four State Fair Parkway where they then unloaded it and broke into it with a stolen backhoe,” Lieutenant Zach White said.

Investigators are not disclosing whether any cash was extracted from the ATM. According to TAPD, the backhoe was stolen from a construction site on U of A way near the Four States fairgrounds.

Police say it is unclear whether this incident is related to an attempt to steal an ATM at another bank on Jefferson Avenue on New Year’s Eve.

Anyone with information is urged to call (903) 798-3154.