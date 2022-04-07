TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Arkansas are asking the public for help identifying a man caught on camera breaking into several UPS trucks, opening packages, and stealing their contents.

TAPD says it happened on Monday, March 28 at the local UPS Customer Care Center on East 50th Street, where. The man broke into eight different trucks and made off with the goods from several of them.

Police ask if anyone recognizes the man captured in the video to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3154.