TAPD: Texarkana man accused of shooting another man at hotel arrested after standoff

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man who allegedly shot another man outside of a hotel earlier this week was arrested Thursday following a standoff with police.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 31-year-old Michael Wilkerson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting that left a man wounded Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. outside the Magnuson Hotel on North State Line Avenue behind Hooters Restaurant. Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they found a 32-year-old man lying in the bushes.

TAPD says they were called to the 200 block of Jackson Street in response to Arkansas Probation and Parole requesting assistance in the arrest of Michael Wilkerson. Wilson reportedly had multiple violent felony warrants out of Texas and Arkansas.

When TAPD SWAT arrived at the scene and entered the home, they found Wilkerson hiding in a bedroom. After he failed to comply with orders to surrender, SWAT shot Wilkerson with a non-lethal pepper gun from a JPX, and he was taken into custody.

Wilkerson was decontaminated immediately upon his arrival to the jail and suffered no injuries.

