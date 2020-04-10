TAPD: Two suspects use stolen car to break into Red River ATM

TEXARKANA, Ark (KTAL/KMSS)- Two suspects were arrested Friday morning after allegedly driving a stolen car to break into an ATM at Red River Credit Union at Trinity Blvd.

According to Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, the call came in at 4:52 a.m.

TAPD Officer Bryan arrived to see the suspects attempting to open the money canisters of the ATM. The suspects ran toward Woodline Dr. Both officer Byran and Derrick located the suspects.

Officers say they recovered all money and the stolen vehicle from Forest Bend used by the suspects.

20-year-old Treveyon Dargin and a 16-year-old male of Houston were charged with breaking and entering, criminal mischief 1st degree, 4 counts theft of property, engaging in criminal gang organization, and fleeing.



