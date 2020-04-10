Breaking News
April 10 LDH update: 19,253 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 755 deaths reported across the state
1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. Edwards daily COVID-19 briefing Gov. Abbott update on state’s COVID-19 outbreak.

TAPD: Two suspects use stolen car to break into Red River ATM

Texarkana News
Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Ark (KTAL/KMSS)- Two suspects were arrested Friday morning after allegedly driving a stolen car to break into an ATM at Red River Credit Union at Trinity Blvd.

According to Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, the call came in at 4:52 a.m.

TAPD Officer Bryan arrived to see the suspects attempting to open the money canisters of the ATM. The suspects ran toward Woodline Dr. Both officer Byran and Derrick located the suspects.

Officers say they recovered all money and the stolen vehicle from Forest Bend used by the suspects.

20-year-old Treveyon Dargin and a 16-year-old male of Houston were charged with breaking and entering, criminal mischief 1st degree, 4 counts theft of property,  engaging in criminal gang organization, and fleeing.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss