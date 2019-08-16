TASD breaks ground on new school

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana, Ark. school district broke ground Friday on a new middle school.



Community leaders gathered to mark the occasion. They say it will be the first new school in the district in over 30 years. The new middle school will house sixth through eighth grades. It will have upgraded security features, a state of the art music facility, along with practice fields and tennis courts.



“Instead of building a school just for a select group of kids, all of our kids will get to go through this facility as sixth graders. They’ll all come together for the first time from our elementary schools, and so we really feel like this is an opportunity to give all of our kids a new facility,” said TASD Superintendent Becky Kesler.



Voters approved the restructuring of the district’s bonds to fund the project. The new middle school is expected to open in January, 2021.

