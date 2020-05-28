TASD celebrates Teachers of the Year with a year-end appreciation parade, announces District Teacher of the Year

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Arkansas School District celebrated teachers and staff with a year-end appreciation parade on Thursday morning.

Members of the district lined up in front of the school, as the community and staff members road by showing love and waving signs in support of the teachers of the year selected by other teachers of their school.

“All of our teachers do a great job, the Teachers of the Year was voted on by the teachers themselves, and I just want to congratulate them and our District Teacher of the Year, Todd Musgraves, tell him congratulations cause he’s actually chosen by our Board of Directors, ” said Dr. Becky Kesler, Superintendent.

According to TASD, Mr. Todd Musgraves was named the Texarkana Arkansas School District Teacher of the Year for 2019-2020. Mr. Musgraves is a 4th-grade teacher at College Hill Elementary.

Graves says he is very humble and in shock. He has been apart of the Razorback family since 2009.

“I’m extremely humbled and I’m just shocked that I got the call yesterday morning from Dr. Kesler,” said Graves.

According to a TASD press release, Mr. Musgraves’ teaching philosophy is that every student can succeed and even surpass their own as well as other’s expectations. His teaching goal is to get his students to believe they can accomplish whatever they want – to be whatever they want to be in life.

“I am committed to making sure my students have every chance available to learn not only intellectual skills, but social, emotional, and physical skills as well,” Musgraves commented in the release.

Dr. Kesler says the TASD family will be back stronger than ever for Fall 2020.