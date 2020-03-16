TASD closes until March 30th due to COVID-19 concerns

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Governor Asa Hutchinson recently announced the closure of all public schools in the state of Arkansas. The Texarkana, Arkansas school district is closed until March 30th.

During the shutdown, parents will have the option to print off at-home school assignments for their kids.

The district will also be serving grab-and-go breakfast from 7:00 to 8:30 a.m. and lunches from 11:00 to 1:30 p.m. Meals will be served at north heights junior high and college hill elementary schools.

“It gives the schools and the community and opportunity to lessen the bell curve of this virus spreading. And it also gives the school district the opportunity to do additional deep cleaning in preparation for our students to return,” said Genia Bullock, TASD Director of Public Relations.

While on break, parents are encouraged to keep their children indoors as much as possible.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.