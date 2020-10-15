TASD confirms staff member tested positive for COVID-19, students quarantined

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — The Texarkana Arkansas School District has confirmed that a staff member has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to TASD officials, the staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 will not return to school for at least 10 days. Students who where in close contact to the staff member will be quarantined for 14 days. All other classes resumed as normal on Thursday morning.

TASD will continue to follow guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health in determining on-site response levels.

Per the TASD’s established protocol, they will thoroughly disinfect all areas of the building that the staff member used in the past couple of days. The school district is also in contact with the ADH and will take the steps necessary to protect the health of their students and staff.

Individuals who need medical care should call their medical providers to report their illnesses prior to seeking care at a clinic, physician’s office, or hospital.

Parents of students exhibiting flu-like symptoms or staff exhibiting flu-like symptoms are asked to contact the TASD POC, local health authorities, or the Arkansas Department of Health.

TASD is closely monitoring this situation.

