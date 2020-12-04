COVID-19 and schools: TASD partners with Department of Education to re-engage students

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Arkansas School District is partnering with the Arkansas Department of Education to re-engage students during the pandemic.

School administrators say some of the main reasons students fall behind is procrastination, issues with technology, or having too many responsibilities at home. This could ultimately cost them graduation or moving on to the next grade level.

TASD Superintendent Dr. Becky Kesler says the majority of the students who are behind are virtual learners. Teachers say it’s hard to track kids’ engagement through online classes. The district is participating in a state-wide initiative to re-engage Arkansas students.

“Some of the students are just falling between the crack because it’s like we can’t communicate with them. And those are the students that we’re very concerned about because they’re losing out on their instruction and they’re going to be a year behind before long,” said Kesler.

Each student is assigned a support coach and counseling sessions with their families to create a plan that will help each child get back on track.

To enroll your child in the program parents must complete a sign-up form online or call (501) 916-4975.