TASD returns to face-to-face learning Fall 2021

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) -The Texarkana Arkansas School District says all students will return to the classroom for face-to-face learning this fall. Masks will not be required.

The TASD school system says its guidelines align closely with the state’s COVID-19 order.

The school district says this year should feel normal for the studentS because virtual and hybrid teaching methods are going away.

“So masks are no longer required. However, we do recommend that staff and students wear a mask if they want to. If they do not want to wear a mask again they are not required,” said Genia Bullock, TASD Public Relations Officer.

Bullock says they will continue to monitor the number of positive cases in this area. in case there’s a need for more guidelines in the future.